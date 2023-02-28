Advertisement

Donna Ruth Webb, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Webb was born on November 9, 1948, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Donna was retired from Walmart in Longview, Texas, and a member of Lone Pine Non-Denominational Church in Avery, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Webb. Donna enjoyed different crafts, scrapbooking, and cross-stitching. She also spent her spare time reading and watching foreign movies (Bollywood). The most important part of Donna’s life was spending time with her children and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she adored.

She is survived by her three children, Nick and Claudia Ashmore of Carrollton, Texas; Carolyn and Chetty Cherry of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Brian Ashmore of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Jack B. Wright Jr. and his wife Donna of Atlanta, Texas; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Ashmore and his wife, Allison; Melissa Morales, Emily Wincher and her husband Zachary, Hailey Hanson and her husband, Dave, Ethan Evans and his wife, Emma, Aidan Roberts, Brennan Ashmore and his wife, Autumn, Adison Ashmore, Grace Ashmore; four great-grandchildren; Landen Ashmore, Noah Cherry, Annistyn Evans, and Stetson Wincher and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Charles Hale officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

