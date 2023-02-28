Advertisement

Eula May Arnold, age 83, of Red Lick, Texas, died Friday, February 24, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Arnold was born September 11, 1939 in Seattle, Washington. She was a business owner and a member of the Red Lick Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Arnold of Red Lick, Texas; two sons, Eddie Arnold of Leary, Texas and Jeff Arnold and wife Sandra of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Dianna Simmons of Blountsville, Alabama; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Red Lick Methodist Church with Rev. Don Crutcher officiating. Burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

