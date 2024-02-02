Sponsor

Jeremiah “J” Callahan, 49, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on January 29, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Callahan was born on October 6, 1974, in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Becky and Ben Callahan.

He spent many years of his life working in construction, and most recently was working on the construction of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana for Robins and Morton. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and shooting his guns.

J was hard-worker and a good man. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Becky Callahan.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Callahan; five children, Jared Price, Blake Callahan, Chandler Callahan and fiancé Kortney, Braden Callahan, and Paige Christensen; his father, Ben Callahan; numerous siblings, nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends; and his fur baby, Freja, who he shared a very special relationship with.

The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jeremiah’s name to a charity or organization that is close to your heart.