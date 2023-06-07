Ida Lou Nicholson, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Nicholson was born June 22, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle and was retired. She previously held jobs as the church secretary for Souls Harbor Church, desk clerk for Road Way Inn, and was the co-owner of Texarkana Mobile Homes. She enjoyed reading and doing arts and crafts. Most of all, she loved spending time each day studying and reading God’s word. Her church was very important to her, and she was always looking forward to being there and spending time with her church family and friends sharing in the word of God. Outside her faith in God and her church, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Mrs. Nicholson was a kind, caring, and faithful woman. She was also steadfast and dependable. She was the kind of woman you could count on to always be there for you no matter the situation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Anderson; one brother, Buddy Anderson, and three sisters, Bettye Whiseant, Drue Hill, and Sue Howell.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammye Griffin and husband, Jerry of Texarkana, Arkansas; her son, Jody Nicholson and wife, Donna of Hope, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Coyt and Ambrey Nicholson, Brittany Lively, Breanna and Michael Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Kylen Nicholson, Micah Nicholson, Kinley Lively, Kason Nims, Oliver Murphy, Brixley Murphy; two sisters, Johnnie McDowell of Atlanta, Texas, Rhonda Curry of Austin, Texas; one sister-in-law, Jeannie Anderson and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 9, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Chapel with J.B. Yelverton officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1:00 PM until service time.

