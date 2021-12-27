Advertisement

Doris Eleanor Hoback, 94, was reunited with her beloved husband, Norman, son Ben, her parents, and sister, Evelyn Bozarth in heaven on December 23, 2021. She is survived by her daughters Teddi (Gary) Gore of Wake Village, TX; Jill (Jeff) Mays of Texarkana, AR, and Tina (Milton) White of Memphis, TN. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Doris was born on September 25, 1927 in Houston, TX to Herbert and Theodora Martens Schauer. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Texas Tech University in 1950. Doris retired from teaching at Vera Kilpatrick in Texarkana, AR after twenty years.

She was a lifelong member of Phi Mu sorority and had four overarching passions: her church, her children, antiques, and duplicate bridge. Her proudest moment was gaining her Life Master as a member of the American Contract Bridge League.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 26 from 4-5 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX. Funeral services will be at First Lutheran Church, 4600 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11 AM, with Pastor Scott Sundbye conducting the funeral. Pall bearers will be Jeremy Hoback, Matthew Gore, Blake Gore, Trey Voan, Chris Voan and honorary pall bearer, MJ White. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to First Lutheran Church of Texarkana, TX.

