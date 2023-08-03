Sponsor

In Loving Memory of Dorothy Jo Gauntt Schelkopf (1933 – 2023)

Texarkana, TX, and Hot Springs, AR, bid a heartfelt farewell to a beloved member of their communities, Dorothy Schelkopf. On July 30, 2023, at age 90, Dorothy passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion.

Born in Simms, TX, Dorothy found her home in Texarkana, forming lasting bonds with family and friends. Her cherished lake house in Hot Springs, AR, brought joy, creating countless memories with loved ones.

Dorothy shared a deep bond with her late husband, George Schelkopf, who preceded her in death. Together, they embraced life’s adventures and filled her heart with unforgettable moments.

Her infectious enthusiasm for life and passion for dancing brought joy to every occasion. An esteemed board member of Altrusa International, Dorothy made a significant impact on the Southwest Bridal Association and National Bridal Service. Her dream of Bridal Castle became a source of hope and happiness for countless couples for more than 47 years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Rick and daughter Christie. She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Vickie, son-in-law Al, daughter-in-law Kathryn and beloved grandchildren: Michelle, Randy, Josh, Nick, Michael, Cassidy, and Phillip. Additionally, 16 great-grandchildren enriched her life with warmth and wonder.

Her kindness, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for others will be remembered always. Dorothy’s life serves as an inspiration, encouraging acts of compassion for generations to come.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, at 1 pm, followed by services at 2 pm.

In honoring Dorothy’s memory, let us celebrate her life and the joy she brought to all. Though deeply missed, her spirit will forever live on in our hearts.

