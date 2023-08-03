Geraldine “Gerry” Mills

Sponsor

Geraldine “Gerry” Hunnicutt Mills was born November 13, 1933, in Marietta, Cass County, Texas to Gerald W. Hunnicutt and Novelle Higginbotham Hunnicutt. She passed away on August 1, 2023. The family moved to the Minton Community, near Maud, In Bowie County in 1938.

She grew up there and graduated from Redwater High School as Valedictorian in 1950. Geraldine attended Texarkana College and started work at Red River Army Depot in 1951, at the age of 17, as a Clerk-Stenographer. She was promoted through the ranks and retired as a section chief, GS-11, in the General Supply Planning Division in 1989 after 37 ½ years.

She was baptized into the Minton Church of Christ at the age of 12 and was a member of the New Boston Church of Christ at the time of her death. Her hobbies included reading, genealogy, cooking new recipes, and flower gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 27 years Weaver P. Mills, step- granddaughter Kasi L. Hinton, and brother-in-law Willie E. Dickson.

Survivors include her stepson Phil Mills and spouse Pamela Mills of Texarkana, TX.; step-daughter Glenda Hinton and spouse Loren Hinton of DeQueen, AR.; step-grandson Michael Todd Mills and wife Melissa; step-great grandson Logan Mills; step-great grandson Logan Mills and step- great granddaughter Caroline Mills of Valparaiso, IN.; step-granddaughter Kirbi Hinton of Greenbrier, AR.; step-great granddaughter Brittany Mills MacHauer and husband Malcom; step-great grandchildren, Tanner Cole, Adaline Claire and Hudson Alexander MacHauer of Baton Rouge, LA.; sister Carrie Lynn Dickson of Wake Village, TX; brother-in-law Jay Mills and wife Charlotte of Texarkana, TX.

Geraldine had no children of her own but cherished her niece Marianne Dickson Shimpock Crank and her family including her husband David, children Michelle, David, Steven and Rebecca Shimpock and Marianne’s grandchildren Stephanie and Eric Shimpock, Weston and Hannah Gregor, and Danny Sawyer, as if they were her own.

After her marriage to Weaver in 1994, she grew to love his children, Phil and Glenda, and their children Todd, Brittany, Kassi, and Kirby, found a special place in her heart as grandchildren also.

She had a special relationship with a large group of Higginbotham cousins that she grew up with in the Minton community. She had no birth brothers, but cousins Bobby Higginbotham, Edward Higginbotham, and Jimmy Kanipe were loved as family “brothers”. She considered Martha Downs to be her “other sister”.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held for 30 minutes prior to the service from 10:00- 10:30 A.M.

Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

