Sponsor

Jewel Marie Carter, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 31, 2023 in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Carter was born January 23, 1947 in Wynn, Arkansas. She was retired from Fouke Public Schools and was a member Rema Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter enjoyed cooking and growing plants. She also liked animals and never met one she was unwilling to tend to. She loved to spend her time nurturing and helping children. She had a passion for kids that was unmatched. She was always looking out for them and helping them to grow. She was a spunky woman, with a heart of gold and a smile on her face. She was a friend to many and touched the lives of everyone she met. Mrs. Carter loved her family more than anything and was always looking forward to the next get-together. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Max Carter and her daughter, Joann Herman.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Max and Paige Carter and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jessie Haynes officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Carter requested the donations be made to Jeff Tarpley Rescue, 4107 Pecos St. Texarkana, TX 75503 or to headinghomek9rescue.com.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

