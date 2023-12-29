Sponsor

Bro. Nathaniel Ellis, Sr. was born September 16, 1957 in Detroit, MI. His parents were Roy (Doc/ Fess) Walker, Jr. and Almeta Ellis-Walker who preceded him in death. Nate retired from Red River Army Depot and was a United States Army Veteran.

He was an awesome caregiver to Ms. Lavert, whom he cared for as his own grandmother. Nate had a heart of gold and was willing to help anybody. Nate’s infectious humor, laugh and smile will live on through his children and in those who knew him. Bro. Nate joined Lonoke Baptist Church at an early age. Later in life, he united with Prosperity Baptist Church where he was the young adult Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Deacon Ministry and a member of the Choir. Nate had a voice like an angel.

Nate leaves to cherishes his memories: 8 sons and 5 daughters: Roxann Young, Dameon (Misty) Ellis, Tony (Domonica) Ellis, Mitwuana Bruce, DeMarcus Paxton, Nidia Coleman, Richard Robertson, William DeVaughn, Jason Stewart, Nathaniel Ellis, Jr. Darius Ellis, Amelia Ellis, and Whitney Ellis; His sister: Vickie (Joe) Nelson; Special Friend: Ruth Kelly. A number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 30, 2023 2:00 PM at Lonoke Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Nelson, Eulogist and Vickie Nelson, Officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.