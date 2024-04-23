Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Edward B Sharpe, 91, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on April 19, 2024 at his home. He was born on May 22, 1932, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to William and Willie Sharpe.

Edward served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, dedicating himself to his military career with honor and commitment. Following his military service, he pursued a career in Civil Service.

Throughout his life, Edward was a dedicated servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and as such, he led and served in numerous outreach programs. He last served in the Hampton Church of Christ in Nash, Texas.

Ed enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping, traveling with his wife and family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was also quite the prankster and we could write volumes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret, and children: Marsha Richardson (Dan), Michael Sharpe (Keli), Stacey Wade Sharpe (Kim), and Teresa Beckham (Wade), grandchildren: Rebekah Ocampo (Michael), Ashley Grantham (Ryan), Ember Feutral (Kacy), Samantha Applegate (Eric), Matthew Sharpe (Erin), Robin Edmonds (Ryan), George Richardson, Ky Sharpe, Brad Beckham (LeeAnn) and Brent Beckham, great-grandchildren: Landon and Kinsley Ocampo; Kase, Tripp, and Piper Grantham; Brayton and Lyla Sharpe; Davy and Brady Applegate; Emersyn, Kaclyn, and Witten Feutral; Elena and Anastasia Beckham; Remington Edmonds

He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Sharpe, his mother, Willie Helen Sharpe, siblings; Truman Lee Sharpe, Georgia Pauline Wiggens, Earnest Howard Sharpe, Alberta Louise Scroggins, and Albert Ray Sharpe.

Services for Ed Sharpe will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a short graveside service at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Ed will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice in Ed’s honor.