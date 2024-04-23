Nina Lou Farmer

Sponsor

Nina Farmer, age 78, of Nash, TX, passed away in her home on April 19, 2024. She was born on July 16, 1945.

Nina is remembered for her enormous love, not only for her family but for her Heavenly Father God above, and for all living things, especially fur babies. She was incapable of hate and never displayed anger unless it was to a television show. She loved her family beyond all meaning of the word. She would hand over her last time if someone needed it, even if it meant she had to do without. She was the epitome of both a mother and a grandmother. No matter what she went through she would always say she was good and doing just fine, EVEN WHEN SHE WAS NOT. She appreciated the beauty in everything, from every beautiful flower, and every sunny day, to every loving face she knew. Her faith in our Lord was unmatched and so even now as our eyes are swollen and all cried out, we find our peace in knowing exactly where she is and whose arms she is in. While Earth has grown a lot dimmer, Heaven has definitely gained more light.

Nina was preceded in death by two babies, Kimberly and April McCarty; husband Jack Farmer; mother, Lena Baxley; father, Otis Giles Baxley; and three sisters, Nelda Steward, Vickie Todd, and Cathy McLaughlin.

Nina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Gerald Lewis of Nash, TX; a granddaughter and grand-son-in-law, Paige and Undre Beasley of Nash, TX; a granddaughter and grand-son-in-law, April and Edward Gray of Nash, TX; seven great-grandchildren, Aleena Beasley of Nash, TX, Makaylee Blackmon (great-grand-son in law Justin Blackmon II) of Nash, TX; Kobey, Brandon, Brody, Mia, and Mya Gray of Nash, TX; a sister, Peggy Gray of Hope, AR; one cat, Mittens; and done doggy, Piper; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.