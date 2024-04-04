Sponsor

Jordan L. Burks was born February 1, 1992, in Texarkana, Texas, to Cynthia Bucks and Keith Lee. He was a graduate of Ashdown High School Class of 2010 and received his associate degree from Texarkana College in 2017. He was employed by the United Postal Service for eight years.

Jordan was a loving father, great son, and friend. He fed the homeless in Atlanta, Texas and was always willing to help. Jordan had a strong loving heart who loved his daughter very much.

Jordon departed this earthly life on Friday, March 12, 2024, at the age of 32. He was Preceded in death by his brother, Kirby Deutra’ Solomon-Burks- twenty-nine years old, his grandparents Erma and Tom Burks.

Jordan leaves to cherish lasting memories his daughter: Maya Eden Burks of De Queen, AR; Mother: Cynthia Burks of Nash, TX; Father: Keith Lee of Texarkana, TX; Sister: Nicki Burks of Texarkana, TX; Step Sister: Kierra Lee of Dallas, TX; Step Brother: Ladevin Lee of Texarkana, TX; Nephews: Kadrian Burks, Keino Burks; Niece: Ky’Aviya Burks of Texarkana, TX; Grandmother: Patricia Lee Walker. A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, April 5, 2024 3:00-5:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 6, 2024 11:00 AM at Christ Nations Church. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.