Vivian Kennedy, 76, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 6, 2024 at her home. She was born July 16, 1947 to Daniel and Geneva Renaue in Blakely, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Carmon Kennedy of Texarkana; three sons Carmon Kennedy, Jr of Texarkana, Jeff Kennedy and spouse Kadarrius of Dallas, Texas, Chris Kennedy and wife Susan of New Hope, Arkansas; one daughter Valerie Brian and husband Randy of Tucson, Arizona; 9 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren; two brothers Danny Renaue of Greenville, South Carolina, David Renaue of Albany, Georgia; one sister Pattie Rainwater of Florida; and one sister-in-law Joyce Ann McMurray of Genoa, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 PM on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Liberty Eylau Baptist Church with Bro. Dee Lowrey officiating.

