Advertisement

Roger Dale Stone, age 64 of Maud, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Stone was born September 16, 1958 in Commerce, Texas. He was a High Lift Operator with Campbell Soup company for 34 years, and is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Allie Stone.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Eva Stone of Maud, Texas, a daughter, Kristy Daniels and husband, BJ of Maud, Texas, a son, Roger Stone II and his wife Alaina of Texarkana, Texas, two brothers, Glen Stone and wife Louise of Cooper, Texas, Mike Stone of Paris, Texas, a sister, Sharon Jordan and husband Larry of Pecan Gap, Texas, grandchildren, Makayla Hill and husband, Robert, Thomas Daniels, Philip Stone, Allie Stone, Bradley Daniels, a great grandchild, Brantley Hill and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Interment is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the funeral home.

Roger will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

