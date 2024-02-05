Sponsor

Emma Jane Stockton Duke, 93 years old, passed away surrounded by her family January 31, 2024. She was born April 11, 1930 in Nevada County (Prescott) Arkansas, grew up in the Nubbin Hill community and graduated from Prescott High School in 1947.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and Minnie Ola McCormick Stockton and her siblings, Wayne Eugene Stockton and Asalee Stockton Rhodes. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Dr. James Edward Duke, her daughters, Jane Elizabeth Duke (David Andrews), Kelly Lee Duke Torrans (Ward), Carol Ann Duke (David Duke) and her grandchildren, Ashley Jean Giles Coleman, Merrit Duke Giles, her great granddaughter, Penelope Lee Giles and other extended family members.

Emma Jane and Jim Ed began their lifelong love affair at the age of 16 when they met at Prescott High School. They married in 1953 and went on to have a wonderful life together living in 10 different states while raising their daughters, serving in the Air Force, Army, and Army Reserves, completing dental school and operating his dental practice together in Texarkana Arkansas until he retired in 2000. When Jim graduated from the University of Tennessee Dental School in 1963, not only did he receive a diploma and graduate first in his class, but Emma was awarded a PHT Diploma – “Putting Hubby Through Dental School” advanced degree! Emma was the first lifetime member of the Texarkana Arkansas School District PTA, loved the Razorbacks, the Texas Rangers and time spent with a good book, and occasionally a glass of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel and water. She was a longtime member of the Texarkana Arkansas First United Methodist Church and the Roslind Circle United Methodist Women.

Emma cherished her three daughters and was a role model to each of them becoming strong, loving, independent and vocal women just as she was. She was an incredible and generous hostess. Her family still talks about the amazing party she threw for the first Moon Walk in July 1969 and the lifetime of celebrations that marked special occasions in all our lives.

She adored being Nammie to her two beautiful grandchildren and her great- granddaughter. She instilled her family with a deep appreciation of our various family pets, both cats and dogs. We all take great pride and joy in living out of the legacy of love that she had for our four-legged companions.

Emma Jane and Jim Ed never lost the early thrill and commitment of their romance and have been an inspiration to their family as they lived their love story every day.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 5, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, AR followed by visitation at 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of Kelly and Ward Torrans at 3611 Jack Cullen Drive Texarkana, Arkansas.

The family wants to thank the staff of Reunion Plaza and Dierksen Hospice for their loving care and attention to our wife and mother for the last several years.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Dierksen Hospice or the First United Methodist Church, Texarkana AR.