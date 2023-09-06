Sponsor

Esta Ann Smith, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born February 28, 1930 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a retired school teacher having taught in Arlington, Texas and at Pleasant Grove ISD. She was a member of the Walnut Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Smith and by one granddaughter, Shannon Smith.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Gene Smith of DeQueen, Arkansas and Frix Edward Smith of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Gena and Richard Gideons of Queen City, Texas; one sister, Jettye Skelton of Antlers, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Brant Smith and wife Kristi, Amy Smith, Edwin Gideons and wife Michelle and Angela Gideons; seven great grandchildren, Haley Choate, Caden Green, Kayla Smith, Patrick Gavin Wade, Jacob Renfroe, Cameron Smith, Isabelle Gideons and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 5., 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Patrick Cannon officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 10-11 Tuesday prior to the service.

