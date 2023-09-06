Sponsor

Joe E. Allen, 86, of Texarkana passed away on August 31, 2023. He was born on July 8, 1937 to James and Audrey Allen in Texarkana.

He was a member of the Wake Village First Baptist Church the Elks Lodge. He retired after 33 years of working for GTE. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joe loved softball and enjoyed coaching his kids. He was also a Dallas Cowboys fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley Allen, and son Jason Allen.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Darren Telford of Texarkana, son and daughter-in-law Sean and Shandi Allen of Texarkana; grandchildren Samone Sellers, Cody Allen, Preston Allen, Jaci Allen, Chance Allen, Kaelyn Tweed; a sister Mary Van Harris of Texarkana; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.