Esther Floy Ward

Esther Ward, age 80, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her residence.

She was born June 2, 1940 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church and the Rachel Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rusty Pryor and by a grandson, Timothy Lewis.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Lawrence of New Boston, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John David Pryor of Texarkana, Texas and Joe Dee Ward and Stacy Ward of Atlanta, Texas; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two special friends Cathy Ross and Sue Chadwick and numerous other relatives.