Thomas Short

Thomas Ray Short, age 63, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Short was born March 24, 1958 in Gilmer, Texas to Carl and Pansy Short. He was a currently a contractor at Red River Army Depot and was a member of North Heights Pentecostal Church of God. Thomas loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was crazy about his grandkids who lovingly called him PawPaw.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl.

Survivors include his wife of fourteen years, Sheila Short; his mother, Pansy Short of Hughes Springs; five children, Blake Wall and wife, Maygan of Farmersville, Texas, Heather Schumacher and husband, John of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Chris Wall of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tyler Latona and wife Sarah of Tallahassee, Florida and Kabecca Easley; seventeen grandchildren and one special aunt, Mary Folmar of Hughes Springs, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Jansen and Rev. Roy Smart officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.