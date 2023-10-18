Faye Inez Wendeburg

Sponsor

Faye Inez Ingram Wendeburg, age 93, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

She was born to Charles and Jesse Ingram on August 8, 1930, in Grapeland, Texas.

Mrs. Wendeburg spent her working days as a restaurant manager for Texarkana and Northridge Country Club and as a private bookkeeper.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, cryptoquotes, motorcycling, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Goldwing Association Emblem’s Club and Wake Village Garden Club for fifty years. Her family described her as a family-devoted person, who enjoyed the research of genealogy and was able to date back to the 1800s. Her username was ‘Sgt Wendy”. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Sister, aunt, and friend. Known by many as granny, grandma, and favorite aunt.

She was preceded by her husband Fred Wendeburg; parents, Charles and Jesse Ingram; brother, Odell Ingram; and daughter, Cheryl Furlow.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Curtis Wendeburg; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Bill Vickers; brother, J.C. Ingram; grandchildren, Stephanie Hooper, Christy Vickers, Danielle Vickers, Brandi Conn, and Nick Wendeburg; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Vickers, Madisyn Conn, Colt Conn, and Brody Conn; and lots of wonderful nieces, nephews, and great friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas with Pastor Robby Watson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

