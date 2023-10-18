Sponsor

Robert Yalmer Mortensen, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 12, 2023 in a local hospice facililty.

Mr. Mortensen was born March 5, 1926 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad, member of the Hampton Church of Christ where he was a Deacon, member of the Border Masonic Lodge where he was a Golden Trowel Recipient, former board member of the TexarkanaTerminal Federal Credit Union, member of the VFW and was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WWII.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Jo Mortensen of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Pamela Carter of Texarkana, Texas; one grandson, Jason Carter and wife Liz of Texarkana, Texas; one brother William F. Mortensen and wife Patricia of Texarkana, Texas; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Eleanor and Robert Sawyer and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3:30 P.M. Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

