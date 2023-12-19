Kay Longino Davis

Sponsor

Mrs. Kay Longino (Jacoby)Davis, age 76 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 15, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. (Jacoby) Davis was born on September 13, 1947, to James Franklin Longino (1919-2002) and Nan Smith Longino (1914-2007) in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a 1964 graduate from New Boston High School. She then received her bachelor’s degree from her beloved University of Arkansas in 1968 and earned her Master’s Degree in Arts from the University of Texas-Tyler in 1977 and her Master’s Degree in Education from East Texas State University in 1981. Mrs. (Jacoby)Davis spent 47 years in Education both in Texas and Arkansas. She started her teaching career in Hooks ISD, making stops in Pleasant Grove ISD, Grapevine ISD, Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, Texas Education Agency Service Center Region 11, Bentonville Public Schools (ARK) and finished in Fayetteville Public Schools (ARK) as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction. Mrs. (Jacoby)Davis served as President of ACET in 1999. She was very active in her communities and with First Baptist Church of Texarkana. She adored and was an avid supporter of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and traveled to multiple games through good times and bad. She loved her family and always supported them at every opportunity. You would often find her at her grandchildren’s baseball games, gymnastics meets, wrestling matches, football games, dance competitions and cattle shows and when you would see her, you would see her with a wide smile proudly supporting her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her previous husband of 31 years, Steve Jacoby.

Mrs. (Jacoby)Davis is survived by her husband, Jack Davis; children, Chad Williamson of Texarkana, TX; David Jacoby and his wife Jennifer of Paradise, TX and Scott Jacoby and his wife, Sara of Spring, TX, Jay Davis and his wife Kimberly of Texarkana, TX, Brad Davis and his wife Erin of Texarkana, TX; sister, Patsy Limpus of Bixby, OK; grandchildren, Cody Williamson of Clarksville, AR, Wyatt Jacoby of Paradise TX, Ben Jacoby at Oklahoma State University and Madelynn Jacoby at the University of Arkansas (WOOPIG), Lauren Turner of New York City, Kathryn Davis at The University of Texas, Will Parker Davis and Lily Davis of Texarkana, TX; Jarred Maggard of Pineville, MO, Dillon Maness of Sherman, TX; and great-grandson, John Rowan Williamson of Clarksville, AR.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church in the Atrium with Rev. Mike Beck officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.