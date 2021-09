Saundra Cossey

Advertisement

Saundra Sue Cossey, 77, of Texarkana passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born September 16, 1943 in London, Arkansas to Guy and Opal Martin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack, Shorty, and Jacky Martin and sisters Gloria Evans, Ruth Minick, and Elaine Grice.

Saundra leaves behind her husband Delbert Cossey, son Stan Cossey and wife Gloria, daughter Judith Stegman and husband Steve all of Texarkana, grandchildren Michael Cossey, Jennifer Snyder, Steven Stegman, Melanie Cossey, Crystal Rose, Victoria Jones, Lilly Willey, Hannah-Jo Williams; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers Barbara Scott of Russellville, Arkansas, LaDonna Morgan and husband Al of London, Arkansas, Judy Arnold and husband James of Texarkana, Texas, Mary Cossey and husband Bobby of London, Arkansas, Jimmy Martin of The Netherlands, Dennis and Ricky Martin of Russellville, Arkansas, Russell Martin and wife Rita of Gilmer, Texas, Tim Martin and wife Dani of Little Rock, Arkansas, Marsha Jones and husband Scott of Pottsville, Arkansas, Tammy Watterson and husband JD of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Randall Martin of Pottsville, Arkansas.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 PM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.