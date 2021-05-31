Advertisement

Gracy Sams, age 103, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Sams was born August 16, 1917, in Ft. Lynn, Arkansas. She was retired from Texarkana National Bank, a homemaker, and a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. She was active in several women’s clubs including ABWA, Daisy Garden Club, and Happy Homemakers.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Jessie Sams of Texarkana and one daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Laroy Thomas of Texarkana; three grandsons, David Sams of Dunellon, Florida, Philip Thomas of Highland Village, Texas, and Barry Thomas of Texarkana; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three special friends, Mary Ann Hensley, Freida Gage and Rowena Cearley.

Private family graveside services will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas.