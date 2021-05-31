Advertisement

Jeffrey Wayne Shown, age 57, of Bivins, Texas, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Shown was born September 18, 1963 in Wyandotte, Michigan and was a mechanic for Amentum. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilford Shown Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Brown Shown of Bivins, Texas; children, Colton Shown and wife Allison of Texarkana, Texas, Bryan Brown Jr and wife Kayla of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michael Brown and wife Crystalin of DeKalb, Texas and Brandon Brown and wife Samantha of Wake Village, Texas; mother, Barbara Sparks Shown of DeKalb, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Susan Shown of Hooks, Texas; ten grandchildren, Cash Shown, Cooper Shown, Carter Shown, Caylee Brown, Bentley Brown, Baylee Brown, Ethan Mularski, Emma Mularski, Jessica Mularski, Madison Mularski and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.