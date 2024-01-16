Sponsor

In loving memory of Nancy Faye Carlow, born on April 27, 1944, in Maud, Texas, and peacefully departed this life on January 13, 2024 at her home. A cherished soul, her kindness and warmth touched the lives of many. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, H.J. “Scooter” and Hazel Smith, her brother Hiram Smith, her sister Annette Barberee, and granddaughter Gracyn Carlow.

Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, James Marion Carlow, two sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Ashley Carlow of Texarkana, and Blake and Melinda Carlow of New Boston, TX. She leaves 6 grandchildren: Taylor Carlow and his wife Taylor, Shelby Stephens and her husband Caleb, Malori Carlow and her husband Jacob Miramontes, Triston Carlow and his wife Sarah, Briley Barron, Mason Carlow, and 3 great-grandchildren Allisyn Miramontes, Julia Carlow and Banks Stephens. One special niece and nephew, Annjannette Chapman and her husband Scott, and Joey Hicks and his wife Debbie and many other nieces and nephews that she loved.

Nancy, a woman of academic prowess, graduated as valedictorian from Maud High School in 1962. She received her bachelors degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and her masters degree from East Texas State University. She began her career in education, spending a short time serving as a home economics and elementary teacher. Her passion extended beyond the classroom as her expertise in bookkeeping was evident in her role at Dairyland Farms and later as a bookkeeper for Texarkana Tractor, where she has worked since 1994.

Nancy was a member of Maud United Methodist Church for all of her adult life. She taught Sunday school and guided the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) church group for 10 years while her children were in school, passionately spreading her love for Jesus Christ among numerous individuals. She was also active in the administration of the church serving in multiple roles, but primarily as chair of the Pastor-Parish Relations committee for many years.

During the COVID pandemic, Nancy and her husband initiated a 5:00 happy hour every evening, cherishing moments of meaningful conversation and quality time together. This routine led to a beautiful tradition where they selected someone weekly to receive flowers “just because.” Nancy’s thoughtfulness and desire to bring smiles to others reflected her selfless and caring nature. She always encouraged others to do the right thing with love.

Her legacy is woven into the fabric of education, entrepreneurship, and diligent work. Nancy’s love and impact endure, creating bonds that will be cherished for years to come. May she rest in eternal peace. Memorials can be made to the Maud Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Burial will be at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, TX.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 5:00- 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.