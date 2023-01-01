Advertisement

Henry Eugene Faulknor, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Faulknor was born June 20, 1940 in Bassett, Texas. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by one son, Charles Eugene Faulknor.

He is survived by his wife Norma Blake Faulknor of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Ricky D. Faulknor of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Holli Faulknor and Ricky N. Faulknor; three brothers, James Faulknor of Texarkana, Texas, Leroy Faulknor of Malta, Texas and Doyle Faulknor of Dalton, Georgia; two sisters, Lou Welch of New Boston, Texas, Lola Eaton of Georgia and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darren Faulknor officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11-12 Noon prior to the service.

Service will be live streamed on the Texarkana Funeral Home facebook page.

