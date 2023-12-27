Howard Earnest Clements, age 87, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2023, in Ashdown, Arkansas, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Clements was born on January 15, 1936, in Fouke, Arkansas.

He was a carpenter by trade and was known for his excellent cabinet work and woodworking skills. He was strong in his faith and led the music in his church. He was a member of Mira Pentecostal Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a people person, outgoing and hardworking individual. He loved his children and loved spending time with his family. His great passion was hunting and being in the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-eight years, Alice Clements, his parents, Howard and Ethel Clements, three brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his daughters: Delores (Paul) Thibodeau of Lafayette, TN; Shelia (Rick) Bolton of Nash, TX; Lynn (Scott) Guillory of Minden, LA; Carla (Lyn) Ames of Ashdown, AR; Donna Mixon of Minden, LA., one son, Johnny Clements, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Ruth Sims of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

A Private service will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be at Fouke Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Manor in Ashdown, Arkansas, for the love and care they gave to Mr. Clements.