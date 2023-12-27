Tina Louise Fondren

Sponsor

Tina Fondren, age 56, of New Boston, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Fondren was born on August 14, 1967, in Houston, Texas. She was a member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Fondren; her children, Gina Marie Tullos, Sammy Tullos; her five grandchildren; her sister, Mary Gay Reeves; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Westside Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Shannon Doyen officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.