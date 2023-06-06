Jerry Ray Gerrald, age 83, of Douglassville, Texas, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Gerrald was born July 12, 1939 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of the First Baptist Church, Maud, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Burleson Gerrald of Douglassville, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Mack Bain of Gladewater, Texas and Regina and Bill Baird of Scroggins, Texas; two brothers, Stan Gerrald and wife Shannon of Shreveport, Louisiana and Terry Gerrald of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandsons, Brandon Baird, Brent Baird and Brian Baird; three step grandchildren, Darrell Hatchell, Ashley Montgomery, Nikki Dincans and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Raines and Brian Baird officiating. Burial will be in Douglassville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M.

