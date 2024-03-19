Sponsor

Landon Wayne Johnston, age 45, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with his family by his side.

Landon was born January 19, 1979, in Texarkana, Texas and had been a lifetime resident of Fouke. He was a retired welder and a member of Local 798 and was a Christian.

Landon was a loving father, son, brother, and “Uncle Bubba”. He was a man of few words but had a passion for the outdoors and loved riding his Harley with his close friends. Though his last few days on earth were not spent exactly how he would have chosen them, he wanted his loved ones to know he loved them, he was saved, and he was ready to go home to be with Jesus and his mom.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Scoggins Johnston.

Survivors include his wife, Mariah Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, Tyler Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas; his father, Wayne Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas; one step-daughter, Taylor Rico; one brother and sister-in-law, Shannon and Diane Johnston of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Timothy Baird of Fouke, Arkansas and Jade and Michael Willard of Genoa, Arkansas, nieces and nephews, Payton (Kade) Benson, Austin (Ali) Johnston, and Riley Baird, four great nieces, one great-nephew, and the mother of his son, Christie Rayburn, and grandchild, Maylie Rico.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Judge Tommy Potter officiating. The burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 P. M. until 7 P. M. Tuesday.

The family will be at the home of Payton Benson, 6659 South Stateline, Texarkana, Arkansas.