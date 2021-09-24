J.D. Cooper

Mr. Cooper was an employee of Red River Army Depot and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Scott and Margaret Henson; and one brother, James Cooper.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-two years, Diane Cooper of Hooks, Texas; three sons and daughters-in-law, Caleb and Dawn Cooper of Hooks, Texas, Cory and Tia Cooper of Hooks, Texas, Chad and Elizabeth Cooper of Little Rock, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Jacob Cooper, Brady Cooper, Gabriel Cooper, Jasper Cooper, Carter Cooper, Grayson Cooper, Colin Cooper; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation Arrangements under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.