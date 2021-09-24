J.D. Cooper

Advertisement

John David Cooper, age 74, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born on January 30, 1947, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to James David and Helen Irene Cooper.

Mr. Cooper was an employee of Red River Army Depot and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Scott and Margaret Henson; and one brother, James Cooper.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-two years, Diane Cooper of Hooks, Texas; three sons and daughters-in-law, Caleb and Dawn Cooper of Hooks, Texas, Cory and Tia Cooper of Hooks, Texas, Chad and Elizabeth Cooper of Little Rock, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Jacob Cooper, Brady Cooper, Gabriel Cooper, Jasper Cooper, Carter Cooper, Grayson Cooper, Colin Cooper; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation Arrangements under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.