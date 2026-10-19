James Anthony Lollies Sr., age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2026. He was born on November 7, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Dossie Mae Sneed and Olston W. Lollies.

NOVEMBER 7, 1952 – OCTOBER 16, 2026

James Anthony Lollies Sr., age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2026. He was born on November 7, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Dossie Mae Sneed and Olston W. Lollies.

He was a collegiate track and field sensation. He worked as a correctional officer martial arts instructor, social worker, mental health professional all in preparation for his final role as Regional Ombudsman for Southwest Arkansas – belovedly known as “Mr. James”

His family described him as a patient, loving, kind, stoic, grounded man who loved deeply and showed it in quiet ways. He was funny when you least expected it, and always the one who listened; hard but fair, and strong and steady.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; mother, Dossie Mae Sneed and father, Olston W Lollies; and one son, James “Face” Anthony Lollies Jr.

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Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Lollies; son, Rapae Lollies; daughter, Lauren Lollies; step-daughters, Kimberly Benish and Jennifer Parker; one brother, OW Lollies, and three sisters, Catherine Jones, Bettye Conkleton and Jacqulyn Jamerson-Lollies; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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