James (Jim-Bo) Starkey

Sponsor

James Donald (Jim-Bo) Starkey, age 84, of Hooks, Texas departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

He was born on April 29, 1939 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was retired from RRAD and a retired Master Electrician. He spent his best years traveling with his son and wife, fishing with family and friends and hunting in Colorado with family and best buddies.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Churchill and Birdie Starkey; sisters, Lois Jean, Lind, and Mary; brothers, Dave, Wayne, and Marvin.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; his son, Shawn Lee Coleman and daughter-in-law, Leah Tackett Coleman of Hooks, Texas; grandchildren and the pride of his life, Connor Paul, Caydon Lee, and Cailey Rae Coleman of Hooks, Texas; brother, Ronnie and wife, Sheila of Redwater, Texas; and a host of additional family.

His wish was to have a celebration of life that will be held in December with family and friends.

The family is very grateful to Prime Care Hospice staff and personal care provider, Linda, for the excellent and compassionate care he received during this difficult time.

