Zona Lucille Barfield Thompson, age 89, of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in a local hospital.

Zona was born January 13, 1934 in Bowie County, Texas. In her words, “I’ve lived a great life.” Zona was a devoted military wife, mother, Mamaw, Gran, and sister. She was blessed to have lived in many places in the world but called New Boston home. Zona had many occupations in her lifetime, but her most rewarding job was providing child care in her home for many families and she loved each of the children as her own. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Boston. She loved music, butterflies and the Dallas Cowboys. Heaven is filled with beautiful music and a lot of amazing butterflies and she is probably still going to cheer for the Cowboys.

Zona is preceded in death by her husband, Newton G. Thompson, her children Greg and Karen, and great-granddaughter Megan Daniel. She is survived by her 3 daughters – Kathy Thompson Ellis and Kelly Shelton (Randy) of New Boston, Texas, Karla Thompson (Martha) of Allen, Texas, 6 grandchildren Shane Daniel (Jennifer), Mande Ramsey (Brandon), Sara Shafer (TJ), Amber Cichon (Brian), Erik Ellis (Lindsay), and Kennedy Thompson, 15 great grandchildren Alec Ramsey (Emmalee), Cody Daniel, Jackson Cichon, Lauren Daniel, Dalton Daniel, Jacob Cichon, Aden Ramsey, Abigail Shafer, Troy Ellis, Harper Ramsey, Beau Daniel, Sydnie Shafer, Colt Ellis, Annabella Shafer, and Lillian Ellis, 1 great-great grandchild Carter Shane Daniel, a very special daughter Nancy Karen Long, and a number of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 2, 2023 at First Baptist Church, New Boston, TX. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Brother Ken Cox officiating, followed by graveside service at Red Bayou Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Methodist Children’s Home at 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708.

