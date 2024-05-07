Sponsor

Melton W. Smith, 87, of Dierks, Arkansas, passed away on April 29, 2024. He was born August 10, 1936 to T.E. and Annie Smith in Clarksville, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and one granddaughter Brittney Lynn Smith.

Survivors include his wife Linda Smith of Foreman, Arkansas; son Terry Smith and wife Rita of Haworth, Oklahoma; daughter Mackenzie Horn and husband Titus of Haworth, Oklahoma; three grandchildren Augustus, William, and Sage Horn; special buddy Kenneth Dale Jackson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be an hour before service.