James Pickering, 84, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 13, 2024.

James was born on June 28, 1939, in Texarkana, TX. to Nettie and Ivey Pickering.

He graduated from Liberty-Eylau and spent his days working as a rancher and cattle buyer. He loved cattle and tending to them, riding his tractor, and attending cattle sales. In his spare time, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved his family and enjoyed any time he got to spend with them- he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Pansy Pickering, his second wife Glenice Schraw, his parents, five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his children, Darrel Pickering and wife Jean Anne, Danny Pickering and wife Kelly, and Bryan Pickering and wife Jackie; his grandchildren, Kara Groves and husband James, Rustin Pickering and wife Taryn, Caitlin Simpson and husband Kolton, Jason Pickering and wife Nicole, Dylan Pickering, and Keaton Pickering; seven great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Lyle Schober and Randy Satterfield officiating.

Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive visitors at Darrel and Jean Anne Pickering’s home at 1001 North FM 2148 Texarkana, TX 75501.