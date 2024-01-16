Sponsor

Mrs. Janie Frances Cunningham, age 94, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Janie was born March 24, 1929, in Fouke, Arkansas, and has been a lifetime resident of Miller County. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and retired owner of Janie’s Tall Salon and Janie’s Fried Pies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Amanda Cornett; her husband, Joe Cunningham; three sons, LeDane Sims, Jimmy Sims, and Burl Sims; two grandchildren, Michael Sims and Chance Sasser; and ten siblings.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Hershel Wayne Flanagan, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Allen Cornett; eight grandchildren: Kellie Sasser, Tammie Luthringer, Greg Flanagan, Marla Sims, Lee Sims, Chris Sims, Lydia Harrison, Dewayne Sims; sixteen great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Janie enjoyed travel and visited the Holy Land, Venezuela, Alaska, and numerous cruises where she made friends from all over the world.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until service time.

Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 800 Marshall, Little Rock, AR 72202 or to Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.