Ridgell Lee Murphy, Sr. passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Rev. Murphy was born on February 23, 1937, in Texarkana, Texas to his parents, Ridgell T. Murphy and Aline (Hicks) (Murphy) Huffstutter.

Rev. Murphy was an ordained Assembly of God minister for more than 50 years. He pastored five churches during his lifetime in Arkansas and Texas. Rev. Murphy was a master plumber by trade. He began working as a plumber with his dad at the age of eight years old. He also was a truckdriver for many years, both cross country and locally.

Rev. Murphy always had a smile and never met a stranger. He loved to play music and would spend hours picking his guitar and singing with family and friends. He was the ultimate example of a faithful husband and a loving dad and grandpa. He loved being surrounded by his family. He had an engaging sense of humor and made everyone around him feel special.

Rev. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, his spouse, Jean (Steward) Murphy (1970); his spouse, Cathy (Sikes) Murphy (2020); son, Ridgell Lee Murphy, Jr.; daughter, Lynn Olive; brother, Troy Bell, sister, Faye Sanford; and granddaughter, Jennifer Gardner.

He is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Yeman and husband Mark, and RaSharron Prihoda and husband, Matthew; 8 grandchildren, Cedrick Mauldin, Christina Bunch, Christopher Trusty, Jeffery Trusty, Emily Gardner, Ricky Gardner, Samuel Prihoda, and Benjamin Prihoda; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Faith Assembly of God, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Burial will be at Eylau Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.