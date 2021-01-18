Jane Sullivan

Advertisement

Jane Fanning Scott Sullivan, 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana. She was born on July 27, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to William Jeffress Fanning and Merle Barrett Fanning. Growing up, she lived in Sulphur Springs, Austin, Chicago, Palo Alto, and Texarkana, Texas. She was a graduate of the Texas High Class of 1956. She attended Texarkana Junior College, the University of Mississippi, and received a B.A. degree from East Texas State (now Texas A & M Commerce) in 1960. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority while at the University of Mississippi.

As a librarian, she enjoyed a most interesting career with the Fort Worth Public Library, Camp Fort Wolters, and, in New York with Sullivan and Cromwell law firm and then CBS. She retired in 1993 as the librarian at the Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia. She moved to Granbury, Texas, and then to Texarkana in 2007.

Jane was a former member of the Texarkana Debutante Cotillion Club, Women for the Arts, Salvation Army Auxiliary, and the Lone Star Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a sixth-generation Texan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Judge and Mrs. William J. Fanning of Texarkana; husband, Richard K. Scott; sister, Jo Ann Fanning Durham; and nephew, John Lee Durham. She is survived by her brother, William J. Fanning, Jr., and his wife, Robyn, of Fort Worth; niece, Eleanor Jane Fanning of Austin; nephew, William F. Durham and his wife, Charlotte, of Aledo, Texas; great nephew, Johnathan Durham of Aledo; one great niece, Evelyn Barrett Fanning of Austin, Texas and cousins Margaret Engel and Holbrook McLean, both of Hodge, Louisiana, and Cathy Fanning of Mexico City.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, in the City Cemetery, Sulphur Springs, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

If so desired in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Texarkana Humane Society.

