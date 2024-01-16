Sponsor

Ruth Clair Hamilton Hechler was among her children when she passed away on January 11, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on September 28, 1937 in Galveston, Texas.

She was a military spouse and in addition to her dedication to family she was active in the Catholic church, community outreach programs and scouting.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Joseph Hechler.

She is survived by her children, Steve Hechler and wife Carrie; Matt Hechler and wife Ann; Jim Hechler and wife Elizabeth; Linda Cox; and Barbra Creutz and husband Billy; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held in her honor at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Kings Highway in Nash on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 2pm under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. A visitation will be held prior at 1pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family requests that donations be made in Ruth’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX, 75503 in lieu of flowers.