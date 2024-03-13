Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Luther Edward Barfield, 76, passed away on March 12, 2024.

Ed was born on September 17, 1947, in Tifton, GA., to Lois and Luther Barfield.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was awarded a National Defense Service medal.

Mr. Barfield spent his working days at Georgia Pacific and eventually retired from Red River Army Depot where he was an electrician.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, wood-working, watching western movies and shows, and spending time with his family while riding on the golf cart.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 34 years, Linda Barfield, his son Robbie Dunkin, and his brother-in-law Jimmy Parker.

Survivors include three sons, Robert Barfield and wife Patricia, Jeff Dunkin and wife Susan, and Robert White and wife Lisa; five daughters, Judy McDowell and husband Bruce, Christy Barfield Newell, Paula Landers, Gail Richert and husband Josh, and Jennifer Reglin and husband Joseph; one brother, Elton “Buddy” Barfield and wife Jeanette; three sisters, Evelyn Waltman and husband Larry, Elizabeth Parker, and Cecile Malinowski and husband Joe; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX., with Rev. Mike Powell officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.