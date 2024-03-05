Sponsor

Robert Eugene Rutherford, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Mr. Rutherford was born September 6, 1935, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He retired from Southwest Arkansas Electric Co-Op as a member service manager and was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors in his free time, doing things like hiking, climbing, and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed a good tennis match. He had a passion for photography as well. Mr. Rutherford loved his family and his dogs, Ziggy and Buster. He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Joella Rutherford.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Allen Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Mark Rutherford of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Scott Rutherford of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Mandy Fannin, Tony Rutherford, and Chad Rutherford and his wife, Yen Rutherford; one great-granddaughter Ella Fannin and a host of friends and other relatives.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2023, at Memorial Gardens. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.