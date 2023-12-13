Sponsor

Teresa Michele Flanagan age 53 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, December 11, 2023 at her residence. Ms. Flanagan was born February 26, 1970 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Homemaker and is preceded in death by her father, Lee Flanagan, grandparents, Addie and H.A. LaRue.

She is survived by her Husband, Adolfo Alvarez, Mother, Linda Flanagan, Daughter, Amber Kestler and Kevin Brett, Sons, Michael and wife Lindsey Flanagan, Jerry Chesshire, David Allan Chesshire, Grandson, Crew Flanagan, Brother Tony Flanagan, sister, Melissa and Mario Barron, niece and nephew, Ryan and Heather Lowrance and Hallie and Boyu Tan and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM at The Gospel Tabernacle – New Boston, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

