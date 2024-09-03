Sponsor

Lillian Margaret Bull, 91, of Texarkana, Texas, better known as Margaret, passed away Monday, August 26, 2024, in League City, Texas at Methodist Retirement Center long-term care facility.

Margaret was born September 7, 1932, in Bloomburg, Texas to Lillian and Connie Hale. She was the wife of a career Army officer, a mother of two sons, a homemaker, a member of the Unity Church of Texarkana, a member of the Garden Club, and a member of the Texarkana Museum Guild. She did many years of volunteer work at Christus St. Michael Hospital as part of the St. Michael Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George W. Bull, Sr.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, George W. Jr., and Rebecca Bull; Steven W., and Donnette Bull, all of Houston, Texas: seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, September 2, 2024, in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas, with the Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.