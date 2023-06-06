Melva Shafer

Melva (Mel) Laverne Shafer, 93, of Redwater, Texas went to her final resting place on Sunday, June 4, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born in Redwater on May 6, 1930 to Edgar and Lela McCloskey. She was a faithful member of the Redwater Church of Christ and retired from Smith Upholstery in Redwater at age 79 after many years of employment as an upholstery cutter. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Shafer, on her eighteenth birthday and they enjoyed 44 years together before his passing. During that time they were blessed with three daughters. The three generations of grands that followed were the apple of her eye.

Mel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; three brothers, E.L., Doyle and Barry McCloskey; her daughter, Vicky Stinson Theodos; and one son-in-law, Jimmy Kidd.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobby Kidd of Texarkana, TX and Terry Domanski and husband Jim of Texarkana, TX.; one son-in-law, Greg Theodos of Bossier City, LA.; one sister, Linda Coleman and husband Kenneth of Ashdown, AR; five grandchildren, Shane Kidd and wife Jill, Clint Stinson, Cassi Johnson, Chris Domanski and wife Sarah, and Josh Domanski. She is blessed with ten great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Kayla, Mackenzie, Taylor, Ashton, Connor, Wyatt, Aiden, Rori and Rain. In addition, she has seven great-great grands, Everly, Titan, Crockett, Daxton, Easton, Lottie Belle and Beau and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mel graduated from Redwater High School in 1947 and has lived in the community her entire life, with the exception of five years when she and her family relocated to Arizona during the 1960’s. She found that digging in the dirt was her best form of therapy for stress relief. Her efforts produced some of the most beautiful flower beds in the local area and many good eats from their small vegetable garden. She shared many bulbs and cuttings with friends and neighbors. Hopefully, those plants will be a constant reminder of Mel’s gentle spirit. She was a virtuous woman who loved unconditionally and never wanted to be a burden to others.

She will be missed by many and will never be forgotten. We love you, Nanny.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm and the Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, with Jay Launius officiating. Burial will be in Redwater Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Redwater Community Cemetery or a charity of your choice.

