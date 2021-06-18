Jimmy Allen

Advertisement

Jimmy Lane Allen, age 63 of Simms, Texas passed away on June 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Allen was born on March 2, 1958, in Hope, Arkansas to parents Jimmie Odell and Joyce Virginia (Lee) Allen.

Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his father, his grandson, Harley, and his granddaughter, Daphne.

Mr. Allen, better known as “Big Sally”, was a retired Forklift Operator from Cooper Tire and a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a man that “loved a Harley and hated a Honda”. Those that loved him most say that he was easy-going, the life of the party, and a “legend in his own mind”. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathy Allen of Simms, Texas; his mother, Joyce Allen of Lewisville, Arkansas; his sister, Cynthia (and Michael) Halter of Lewisville, Arkansas; his five children, Matthew Allen of Jacksonville, Florida, Amanda (and Zanneckia Bell) Allen of Little Rock, Arkansas, Zachary (and Jessica) Allen of Simms, Texas, Bryant (and Whitni) Allen of Texarkana, Texas, John Tyler (and Trinity) Allen of Hot Springs, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Gabi, Danyelle, Austin, Ryder, Coleman, Jolie, Willow, Tatum; one great-grandchild, Taiya; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas. Cremation Arrangements will be under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.