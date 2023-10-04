Sponsor

Mrs. JoAnn Yother, age 74, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Mrs. Yother was born January 5, 1949, in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was a retired pastry decorator. She enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds and dancing with her husband, in their younger days. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, is what brought her the greatest joy. She never missed an opportunity to be with them. Mrs. Yother was the most loving, caring, kind, and selfless woman that you would ever meet. She truly had a heart of gold that was ever present in her daily life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Yother; her parents, Jim McClure and Doris Culberson and two brothers, Keith Culberson and Richard McClure.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Woods, Kristie Woods, AJ Yother, and wife, Andrea, Randy Yother and wife, Therasa; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Kayden, Kollyn, Izzabella, Keegan, Shelby, Harley, and India; two brothers, Gary Atwood, and Myrion Culberson; one sister, Marilyn Eddy and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 6, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

