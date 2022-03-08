Jody Dixon

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Jody Wayne Dixon, age 47, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Dixon was born July 23, 1974, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Wayne and Martha Dixon. He was retired from International Paper Company and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Jody loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Dixon.

Survivors include his mother Martha Dixon of Texarkana; one sister and brother-in-law Tammy and Daniel Salman of Little Rock, Arkansas; one niece, Mallari Jordan; special friends, Jodie Raffaelli and Becca Thomas and his beloved dog Lucy.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. David Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

