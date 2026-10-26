John Edward Johnson Jr., age 41, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family, following a long and difficult battle with kidney failure. He was born on September 5, 1985,...

September 5, 1985 – October 22, 2026

John Edward Johnson Jr., age 41, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family, following a long and difficult battle with kidney failure. He was born on September 5, 1985, in Texarkana, Texas, to John Johnson Sr. and Carolyn Bolden.

John was a man who was truly his own person. If you knew John, you knew he had a mind of his own, a strong personality, and a way of doing things that was uniquely him. He lived life on his own terms, made his own choices, and was never afraid to be himself. You didn’t have to wonder where you stood with John because he was going to be John, no matter what! That was part of what made him special, and those who loved him knew there would never be another quite like him.

John graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School. In the later years of his life, he began developing a deeper relationship with Christ. His spiritual journey was an important part of his life as he continued to grow in faith and draw closer to God. Though his journey was not without challenges, his growing relationship with Christ became a meaningful part of his story.

When John wasn’t spending time with family and friends, you might find him bowling, playing laser tag, cooking, or doing one of the things he enjoyed most—playing dominoes. And if you ever sat across the table from John in a game of dominoes, you already know he was not there just to pass the time! John played to win, and he took his games seriously. He brought his own competitive spirit to the table, making even the simplest moments memorable. Whether it was a game, a meal, or just spending time together, John enjoyed being around the people who made life special.

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Life did not always give John an easy road. He experienced the pain of losing his parents at a young age, a hardship that became part of his life story. But along the way, God placed two special people in his life, Jimmy and Annie Boston, who became his bonus parents. Their presence was a blessing in his journey, and they held a special place in his life.

John’s life reminds us that no two journeys are alike. He had his own struggles, his own way of seeing the world, and his own path to walk. He was not a perfect man, but he was a real one. He lived, he learned, he grew, and he made memories that will forever be a part of the people who knew and loved him.

Now that John has taken his final rest, those who loved him are left with memories that no one can take away. They will remember his strong will, his independent spirit, his love for a good game of dominoes, the time spent around the table, and the moments that made them laugh. They will remember the man who did things his way and the life that was unmistakably his own.

Though his time here was shorter than those who love him would have wanted, John’s story does not end with his passing. His memory lives in the hearts of his family and friends, in the stories they will continue to tell, and in the moments they will revisit for years to come. And as they hold on to those memories, may they also find comfort in knowing that John had begun drawing closer to Christ and that his life was more than the challenges he faced.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Johnson Sr. and Carolyn Bolden, and his bonus parents, Jimmy and Annie Boston.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Demetria Johnson; La’Kesha Wright and her husband, Corey; Mary Sandefur; Mona Noiel; Brenda Boston; Glenda Boston; Jimmy Lee Boston Jr.; Luclle Webster; and Bennie Lewis. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Jamell Johnson, Deondre Johnson, La’Darren Gant, Ladarius Johnson, Keshonte Dixon, and Dez’Tinee Dixon; his great-niece and great-nephew, Modisetie Johnson and Messiah Johnson; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends who will continue to hold his memory close to their hearts.

A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel Pentecostal Church, located at 301 Crestview Street, Texarkana, Texas.

John will be missed, remembered, and loved in a way that only those who knew him can truly understand. His life was uniquely his own, his memories will forever belong to those who shared them with him, and his place in the hearts of his loved ones will never be forgotten.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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